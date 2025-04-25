The Gentlemen's League: Elegance Meets Cricket Legends with Peter England's Latest Collection
Peter England unveils 'The League of Legends' collection, celebrating cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards, and Harsha Bhogle. Launched during JioStar IPL, the collection combines style and cricket heritage in a smart casual format, redefining gentleman's fashion in India.
- Country:
- India
Peter England, a prominent menswear brand under Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has launched 'The Gentlemen's League', a fresh collection titled 'The League of Legends'.
Unveiled during the renowned cricket festival, JioStar IPL, this collection pays tribute to cricket icons like Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards, and Harsha Bhogle, uniting India's deep passion for cricket with the elegance of men's fashion.
Distinguished by its blending of cricket-inspired fashion with smart casual sensibilities, this collection redefines traditional sports merchandise, offering versatile styles that honor the rich legacy of cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)