Saim Ayub's Champions Trophy Hopes Fade Amid Ankle Injury Setback

Pakistan's opening batsman, Saim Ayub, faces uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy. After injuring his ankle during a test against South Africa, Saim's path to recovery seems protracted, with specialist advice predicting over a six-week healing period.

Following his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board prioritized Saim's health by flying him to London for expert consultation. Dr. Lucky Jeyasaleen, an orthopaedic surgeon known for handling sports-related ankle injuries, recommended that Saim avoid rushing back into cricket, as it could lead to lasting damage.

An additional examination in London is scheduled for Friday, which will further inform national selectors' decisions regarding his inclusion in the team set to compete in the Champions Trophy starting February 19. Meanwhile, players like Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are being considered as potential replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)