Coco Gauff's Mindset Shift Boosts Her Game

Coco Gauff is stepping into the Australian Open with renewed confidence, attributing her surge in performance to a mindset overhaul, rather than just modifications to her playing style. The world number three, having clinched the U.S. Open in 2023, has maintained top form, recently winning the China Open and the WTA Finals.

Gauff's recent success continued at the United Cup, where she played a crucial role in securing a victory for the United States by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old believes her growth is not solely due to changes in her technique but also a newfound understanding of the emotional weight of winning and losing matches.

Under the guidance of her new coach, Matt Daly, Gauff has adapted her gameplay, becoming more aggressive and open to risks. These changes were necessary to keep up with the evolving aggressive play on the women's tour. As she prepares to face Sofia Kenin at Melbourne Park, Gauff remains focused on her enhanced strategy for upcoming challenges.

