Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Storms to ITF Finals Amidst Fierce Competition

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi advances to her first finals in over a year after defeating Eleejah Inisan at the ITF J300. Despite Senthil Kumar's impressive streak, he succumbs to Donghyun Hwang in the semifinals. Doubles titles go to Bogomlov-Kharlamov and Yoana-Zolotareva in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:06 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi secured her first singles final appearance in over a year at the ITF J300 event after a hard-fought victory against France's Eleejah Inisan. The young tennis sensation triumphed in the semifinals at the DLTA Complex with a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 result.

In the upcoming finals, Maaya faces off against Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who also endured a battle in her semifinal to win 6-3 4-6 6-1 against Polina Berezina. Maaya had previously claimed a singles title in Pune at a J100 event in December 2023.

Meanwhile, top seed Senthil Kumar was ousted by Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang in the semifinals. In other results, the boys' doubles title was captured by Artem Bogomlov and Roman Kharlamov, while the girls' doubles was won by Konstantinova Yoana and Rada Zolotareva.

