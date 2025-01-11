Sri Lanka Takes the Bat in Series Finale Against New Zealand
Sri Lanka has opted to bat first in the final ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park. New Zealand leads the series 2-0. New Zealand has replaced Jacob Duffy with Michael Bracewell, while Sri Lanka maintains an unchanged lineup. This marks New Zealand's last home match before upcoming international tournaments.
Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial third one-day international against New Zealand at Eden Park this Saturday.
New Zealand has introduced spin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of pacer Jacob Duffy. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is fielding an unchanged lineup as they aim to salvage their pride in the final match of this series.
With an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the previous two matches convincingly, New Zealand is looking to keep the momentum going in their last home fixture before heading to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
