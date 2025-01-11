Left Menu

Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia highlights the need for educational reforms to support sports at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, emphasizing collaboration between ministries and the introduction of sports schools. He reflects on Indian football's progress and future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:17 IST
Bhaichung Bhutia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance India's standing in the global sporting arena, former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia articulated the urgent need for educational reforms at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025.

Speaking with ANI, Bhutia underscored the importance of collaboration between the Education Ministry and the Sports Ministry. He proposed alterations to the existing educational framework to better support aspiring athletes.

Bhutia expressed concerns over the current education system, which he believes hampers young athletes' opportunities. He advocated for the establishment of sports-centric schools, offering a balance between academics and athletics, across various states to address these challenges.

The dialogue also touched upon Indian football's achievements, with Bhutia noting the national team's regular qualifications for the AFC Asian Cup since ending a 24-year wait during his captaincy.

As he assessed the present team's chances in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup, Bhutia acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about qualification.

He issued a stark warning against complacency, asserting that failing to qualify would significantly hinder Indian football's progress.

Bhutia's remarks highlight the crucial need for sustained growth and consistent international performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

