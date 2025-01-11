Left Menu

India to Host Continental Javelin Showdown Headlined by Neeraj Chopra

Olympic star Neeraj Chopra is set to bring a prestigious javelin competition to India with support from World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India. Scheduled for May, the event will host top javelin talent globally. Chopra aims to establish it as an annual event, expanding India's athletics influence.

Updated: 11-01-2025 21:53 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: JSW Sports Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian athletics, double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, with support from World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, is organizing a Continental Tour event focused exclusively on javelin. The competition, set for May, will feature top male and female javelin throwers, marking a historic first for Indian soil.

Chopra expressed his excitement about fulfilling a long-held ambition to stage a world-class javelin event in India. With the backing of JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, Chopra aims not only to provide athletes and fans with a memorable experience but also to make this competition an annual feature that could eventually expand to include additional track and field events.

JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal lauded the Athletics Federation of India for its robust support. He noted that JSW Sports is committed to boosting India's stature in the global sporting community and sees the event as a key step in this mission. World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe commended the initiative, underscoring the potential for showcasing India's organizational capabilities on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

