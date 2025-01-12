Left Menu

Rain, Rivalries, and Rallies: First Day Highlights of Australian Open

The first day of the Australian Open saw Mirra Andreeva defeat Bouzkova, rain suspending outer court matches, and continued play under closed roofs. Aryna Sabalenka began her title defense in the evening. Matches featured top players like Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, witnessing competitive clashes and strategic gameplay.

On the inaugural day of the Australian Open, Russian 14th seed Mirra Andreeva triumphed over Czech Marie Bouzkova with a decisive 6-3 6-3 victory, becoming the first player to progress to the second round. However, play was not without interruption, as rain prompted a temporary halt on the outer courts, amidst a thunderstorm at Melbourne Park.

Despite the weather conditions, matches continued on the main courts with closed roofs, ensuring minimal disruption. The additional day added to the tournament last year further alleviated potential scheduling backlog concerns. Aryna Sabalenka commenced her campaign for a third consecutive title alongside Alexander Zverev, who is in pursuit of his first Grand Slam title.

The first day's lineup on the showcase courts included high-stakes matches featuring top seeds such as Casper Ruud. Spectators and participants alike braced for matches under a forecast of rain, with the Melbourne Park precinct hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

