Joburg Super Kings Triumph in Rain-Halted Thriller

Joburg Super Kings claimed victory over MI Cape Town in a rain-affected SA20 match by six runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The game was repeatedly interrupted by rain, ultimately halting JSK's chase at 82/3 after 11.3 overs, allowing them to win. Key performances included Kagiso Rabada's 2/10 and George Linde's 48 not out.

Johannesburg | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an intense SA20 clash affected by rain, the Joburg Super Kings emerged victorious over MI Cape Town by six runs, employing the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Thundershowers played havoc with the match, stopping JSK's pursuit of the target several times.

The game took a crucial turn after the dinner break, reducing JSK's chase to 19 overs with a revised target. The Super Kings were ahead, on 82/3 after 11.3 overs, before rain forced a permanent stoppage, leading them to secure four valuable points.

Kagiso Rabada shone for MI Cape Town with stellar bowling, while George Linde anchored the batting effort to push the visitors to a competitive total. Notable contributions also came from Delano Potgieter and Faf du Plessis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

