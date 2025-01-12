Clash of Champions: Highlights and Updates from the Sports World

In tennis, the Australian Open sees Stefanos Tsitsipas aiming to regain form and challenge for major titles. Madison Keys secured her second Adelaide title despite facing injuries, while Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advances amid inclement weather in Melbourne.

Elsewhere, Nick Suzuki's overtime goal lifted the Montreal Canadiens over the Washington Capitals in NHL action. Meanwhile, two NBA games in Los Angeles were postponed due to wildfires, with the Santa Anita Park also halting horse racing activities as a precaution.

In college basketball, Oklahoma State triumphed over No. 17 West Virginia in the Big 12, with standout performances from Stailee Heard and Anna Gret Asi. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook both achieved triple-doubles as the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Brooklyn Nets.

(With inputs from agencies.)