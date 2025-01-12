Left Menu

Thrilling First Day at Australian Open 2025: Rain, Comebacks, and Surprises

The first day of the 2025 Australian Open witnessed remarkable matches, with Casper Ruud and Kei Nishikori advancing in close encounters, despite rain interrupting play on outer courts. Under cloudy skies, players like Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen also showcased impressive performances on the main courts at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:04 IST
Thrilling First Day at Australian Open 2025: Rain, Comebacks, and Surprises
  • Country:
  • Australia

The 2025 Australian Open kicked off under dramatic circumstances, with thrilling matches and weather-related interruptions marking the first day. Casper Ruud, the Norwegian sixth seed, survived a tough challenge from Spaniard Jaume Munar to win 6-3 1-6 7-5 2-6 6-1. Similarly, Japan's Kei Nishikori made a stunning comeback against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in a five-set thriller.

Meanwhile, the rain proved a formidable adversary for players on the outer courts, forcing postponements and heightened anticipation. Despite the wet conditions, stars like Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen moved ahead confidently, each earning victories to advance in the tournament. Mirra Andreeva defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-3, becoming the first player to reach the second round.

While rain briefly disrupted the tournament, play under closed roofs continued, ensuring that the day's order of play on the main show courts went forward as scheduled. Anticipation builds as Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev prepare to make their marks amidst a backdrop of intensifying competition at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025