Thrilling First Day at Australian Open 2025: Rain, Comebacks, and Surprises

The 2025 Australian Open kicked off under dramatic circumstances, with thrilling matches and weather-related interruptions marking the first day. Casper Ruud, the Norwegian sixth seed, survived a tough challenge from Spaniard Jaume Munar to win 6-3 1-6 7-5 2-6 6-1. Similarly, Japan's Kei Nishikori made a stunning comeback against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in a five-set thriller.

Meanwhile, the rain proved a formidable adversary for players on the outer courts, forcing postponements and heightened anticipation. Despite the wet conditions, stars like Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen moved ahead confidently, each earning victories to advance in the tournament. Mirra Andreeva defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-3, becoming the first player to reach the second round.

While rain briefly disrupted the tournament, play under closed roofs continued, ensuring that the day's order of play on the main show courts went forward as scheduled. Anticipation builds as Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev prepare to make their marks amidst a backdrop of intensifying competition at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)