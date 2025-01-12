Left Menu

Rain-drenched Drama: Highlights from the Australian Open's Opening Day

The opening day of the Australian Open was marked by rain delays and thrilling comebacks. Paula Badosa moved into the second round, while Kei Nishikori fought past Thiago Monteiro in a five-set thriller. Despite rain interruptions, top seeds like Sabalenka and Djokovic are poised for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:14 IST
Rain-drenched Drama: Highlights from the Australian Open's Opening Day
  • Country:
  • Australia

The first day of the Australian Open was characterized by widespread rain delays and exhilarating matches. Spain's Paula Badosa secured her spot in the second round by overcoming Wang Xinyu with a 6-3 7-6(5) victory, despite Wang's 32 winners compared to Badosa's nine.

Rain led to the suspension of play on outer courts for over six hours, resulting in the cancellation of several matches. Among those cancelled were Damir Dzumhur vs. Aleksandar Vukic, and Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Aziz Dougaz, indicating a challenging start to the tournament.

Top competitors like Kei Nishikori displayed resilience, advancing after a gripping five-set match against Thiago Monteiro. As rain hindered play on outer courts, players are preparing for potential fixture congestion. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for star performances from athletes like Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic on the main courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025