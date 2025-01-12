Rain-drenched Drama: Highlights from the Australian Open's Opening Day
The opening day of the Australian Open was marked by rain delays and thrilling comebacks. Paula Badosa moved into the second round, while Kei Nishikori fought past Thiago Monteiro in a five-set thriller. Despite rain interruptions, top seeds like Sabalenka and Djokovic are poised for success.
The first day of the Australian Open was characterized by widespread rain delays and exhilarating matches. Spain's Paula Badosa secured her spot in the second round by overcoming Wang Xinyu with a 6-3 7-6(5) victory, despite Wang's 32 winners compared to Badosa's nine.
Rain led to the suspension of play on outer courts for over six hours, resulting in the cancellation of several matches. Among those cancelled were Damir Dzumhur vs. Aleksandar Vukic, and Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Aziz Dougaz, indicating a challenging start to the tournament.
Top competitors like Kei Nishikori displayed resilience, advancing after a gripping five-set match against Thiago Monteiro. As rain hindered play on outer courts, players are preparing for potential fixture congestion. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for star performances from athletes like Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic on the main courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
