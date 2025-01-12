Left Menu

Bangladesh Excludes Shakib Al Hasan from Champions Trophy Squad

Bangladesh has excluded former cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan from its Champions Trophy squad due to suspension from international and domestic bowling over an illegal action. Despite a failed re-assessment, the omission suggests the potential end of Shakib's ODI career. Litton Das is also left out due to poor performance.

Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:37 IST
Bangladesh Excludes Shakib Al Hasan from Champions Trophy Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to exclude former captain Shakib Al Hasan from the Champions Trophy squad. Shakib's bowling action has been under scrutiny, leading to a suspension from both international and domestic events.

Despite efforts to clear his name, Shakib's bowling failed the test at Loughborough University and a secondary assessment in Chennai, casting doubt on his future in ODIs. In another surprising move, Bangladesh also omitted seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das due to recent poor form, marking a transition in the team dynamics.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the revamped squad includes veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim and promising talents such as Towhid Hridoy, aiming to make a strong impact at the upcoming tournament starting February 19 in Dubai.

