Bangladesh Excludes Shakib Al Hasan from Champions Trophy Squad

In a significant development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to exclude former captain Shakib Al Hasan from the Champions Trophy squad. Shakib's bowling action has been under scrutiny, leading to a suspension from both international and domestic events.

Despite efforts to clear his name, Shakib's bowling failed the test at Loughborough University and a secondary assessment in Chennai, casting doubt on his future in ODIs. In another surprising move, Bangladesh also omitted seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das due to recent poor form, marking a transition in the team dynamics.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the revamped squad includes veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim and promising talents such as Towhid Hridoy, aiming to make a strong impact at the upcoming tournament starting February 19 in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)