Left Menu

Donna Vekic Shows Heart for Fire-Stricken Los Angeles

Tennis player Donna Vekic extended support to Los Angeles amid wildfires by inscribing 'LA' on a TV camera during the Australian Open. Vekic, who has ties to the city through her coach, Pam Shriver, expressed concern for those affected by the disaster, highlighting the situation’s severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:54 IST
Donna Vekic Shows Heart for Fire-Stricken Los Angeles
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis star Donna Vekic expressed solidarity with Los Angeles residents battling wildfires, after her win at the Australian Open. She drew a heart and 'LA' on a courtside TV camera, sending a heartfelt message to her coach, Pam Shriver, and others affected by the crisis.

Vekic achieved a significant career milestone last year by reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. She continued her success by defeating France's Diane Parry in the Australian Open's first round. Vekic's connection to California stems from her training sessions with Shriver prior to the current tennis season.

"We were just there two weeks ago," Vekic said, underscoring her distress over the ongoing devastations. In daily contact with Shriver, who resides in L.A., Vekic emphasized the dire circumstances faced by many, as Shriver's home remains at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025