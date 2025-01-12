Donna Vekic Shows Heart for Fire-Stricken Los Angeles

Tennis star Donna Vekic expressed solidarity with Los Angeles residents battling wildfires, after her win at the Australian Open. She drew a heart and 'LA' on a courtside TV camera, sending a heartfelt message to her coach, Pam Shriver, and others affected by the crisis.

Vekic achieved a significant career milestone last year by reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. She continued her success by defeating France's Diane Parry in the Australian Open's first round. Vekic's connection to California stems from her training sessions with Shriver prior to the current tennis season.

"We were just there two weeks ago," Vekic said, underscoring her distress over the ongoing devastations. In daily contact with Shriver, who resides in L.A., Vekic emphasized the dire circumstances faced by many, as Shriver's home remains at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)