Hady Habib: Lebanon's Tennis Trailblazer Triumphs at Australian Open

Hady Habib made history as the first Lebanese man to win a Grand Slam match at the Australian Open, defeating Bu Yunchaokete. His achievement stands out against the backdrop of ongoing conflict in Lebanon. Born in the U.S., Habib has lived in Lebanon and plays for it with patriotic pride.

Hady Habib has etched his name in history by becoming the first Lebanese male to win a Grand Slam match during the Open Era at the Australian Open.

In a dramatic match, Habib outperformed China's Bu Yunchaokete, securing a straight-sets victory of 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6). His triumph was witnessed by a boisterous support crowd.

While celebrating this significant milestone, Habib acknowledged the profound context of his win amidst Lebanon's turbulent times due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. His victory is a rare moment of pride for the Lebanese nation.

