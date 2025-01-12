Hady Habib: Lebanon's Tennis Trailblazer Triumphs at Australian Open

Hady Habib has etched his name in history by becoming the first Lebanese male to win a Grand Slam match during the Open Era at the Australian Open.

In a dramatic match, Habib outperformed China's Bu Yunchaokete, securing a straight-sets victory of 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6). His triumph was witnessed by a boisterous support crowd.

While celebrating this significant milestone, Habib acknowledged the profound context of his win amidst Lebanon's turbulent times due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. His victory is a rare moment of pride for the Lebanese nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)