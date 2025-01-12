Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: The Dakar Rally's Unpredictable Twists

Henk Lategan's lead in the Dakar Rally was reduced due to a road book error, affecting many frontrunners. Yazeed Al-Rajhi closed in on him, while Lucas Moraes won the stage after Saturday's setbacks. Daniel Sanders clinched another victory in the motorcycle category, extending his overall lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:53 IST
An unexpected twist occurred in the Dakar Rally when Henk Lategan's lead was cut to just 21 seconds due to a road book error. This mishap caused several frontrunners to lose their way, prompting organizers to nullify gains over a critical 20km segment of Sunday's stage seven.

Despite the challenges, South African racer Lategan managed a 15th place finish in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi. Meanwhile, local favorite Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished seventh, intensifying the championship race. Triumphantly overcoming a shock absorber problem from the previous day, Lucas Moraes captured the stage win.

In the motorcycle category, Daniel Sanders achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first rider since 2016 to secure five specials in a single Dakar event. His performance extended his lead over second-place racer Tosha Schareina. Stage eight promises further drama and excitement on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

