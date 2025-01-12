Thrills and Spills: The Dakar Rally's Unpredictable Twists
Henk Lategan's lead in the Dakar Rally was reduced due to a road book error, affecting many frontrunners. Yazeed Al-Rajhi closed in on him, while Lucas Moraes won the stage after Saturday's setbacks. Daniel Sanders clinched another victory in the motorcycle category, extending his overall lead.
An unexpected twist occurred in the Dakar Rally when Henk Lategan's lead was cut to just 21 seconds due to a road book error. This mishap caused several frontrunners to lose their way, prompting organizers to nullify gains over a critical 20km segment of Sunday's stage seven.
Despite the challenges, South African racer Lategan managed a 15th place finish in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi. Meanwhile, local favorite Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished seventh, intensifying the championship race. Triumphantly overcoming a shock absorber problem from the previous day, Lucas Moraes captured the stage win.
In the motorcycle category, Daniel Sanders achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first rider since 2016 to secure five specials in a single Dakar event. His performance extended his lead over second-place racer Tosha Schareina. Stage eight promises further drama and excitement on Monday.
