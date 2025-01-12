Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines with Maiden International Century

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first international century, leading India to a historic ODI 370 total and victory over Ireland. Embracing added responsibility in Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, Rodrigues highlighted her U19 mindset as key to success and expressed enthusiasm for future contributions to India's cricket accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:17 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues, after a seven-year wait, clinched her first international century, propelling India to a record 370 in their win over Ireland in the second women's ODI.

Promoted to number four in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence, Rodrigues' strategic mindset rooted in her U19 days was instrumental in her innings.

Rodrigues remains optimistic about future contributions to team India, despite ongoing areas for improvement. Her iconic celebration with her bat signaled her goal for more match-winning centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

