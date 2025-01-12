Jemimah Rodrigues Shines with Maiden International Century

Jemimah Rodrigues, after a seven-year wait, clinched her first international century, propelling India to a record 370 in their win over Ireland in the second women's ODI.

Promoted to number four in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence, Rodrigues' strategic mindset rooted in her U19 days was instrumental in her innings.

Rodrigues remains optimistic about future contributions to team India, despite ongoing areas for improvement. Her iconic celebration with her bat signaled her goal for more match-winning centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)