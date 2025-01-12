Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm at Punjab Kings for IPL 2024

In a decisive move, Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title in 2024, joins Punjab Kings for a significant Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player of the last auction. He will once again team up with head coach Ricky Ponting, aiming to clinch Punjab's first-ever title.

Praise for Iyer's leadership capabilities comes from all quarters, including Ponting and PBKS CEO Satish Menon, who are hopeful that Iyer's proven track record and vision will drive the team to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)