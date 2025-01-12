Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm at Punjab Kings for IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL season. Known for leading Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in 2024, he was acquired for a hefty Rs 26.75 crore. Rejoining coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer seeks to guide his new team to an elusive title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:23 IST
Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm at Punjab Kings for IPL 2024
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title in 2024, joins Punjab Kings for a significant Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player of the last auction. He will once again team up with head coach Ricky Ponting, aiming to clinch Punjab's first-ever title.

Praise for Iyer's leadership capabilities comes from all quarters, including Ponting and PBKS CEO Satish Menon, who are hopeful that Iyer's proven track record and vision will drive the team to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025