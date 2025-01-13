Thrilling Second Day at the Australian Open: Key Matches, Stunning Wins

The Australian Open's second day saw American third seed Coco Gauff secure a victory over fellow American and former champion Sofia Kenin, with a straight sets win of 6-3 6-3.

Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider advanced to the next stage after defeating Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(4) 6-4. Meanwhile, Britain's Jodie Burrage made headlines as she became the first winner of the day, beating French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-2 6-4.

The tournament continued without disruption under sunny skies at Melbourne Park, a sharp contrast to the rain-induced delays that marked day one.

(With inputs from agencies.)