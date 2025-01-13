Thrilling Second Day at the Australian Open: Key Matches, Stunning Wins
On the second day of the Australian Open, Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin, Diana Shnaider advanced past Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Jodie Burrage won against Leolia Jeanjean. Play proceeded smoothly under clear skies after the previous day's rain delays, marking an exciting start to this prestigious tennis tournament.
The Australian Open's second day saw American third seed Coco Gauff secure a victory over fellow American and former champion Sofia Kenin, with a straight sets win of 6-3 6-3.
Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider advanced to the next stage after defeating Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(4) 6-4. Meanwhile, Britain's Jodie Burrage made headlines as she became the first winner of the day, beating French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-2 6-4.
The tournament continued without disruption under sunny skies at Melbourne Park, a sharp contrast to the rain-induced delays that marked day one.
