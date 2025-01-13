Alex Michelsen Shocks Stefanos Tsitsipas in Major Australian Open Upset

American tennis prodigy Alex Michelsen achieved the most significant triumph of his burgeoning career by stunning Greek 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open. Michelsen's victory marked the first major upset at Melbourne Park, as he claimed a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over the 2023 Melbourne Grand Slam finalist.

Building on his previous victory against Tsitsipas at the Japan Open, the 20-year-old American showcased an impressive blend of tactical finesse and composure. Holding his ground in pressurized rallies, Michelsen advanced to a 2-0 lead. Despite Tsitsipas's comeback to capture the third set, Michelsen's relentless attack on the net helped him clinch the fourth set.

As they battled at 4-4 in the decisive set, Michelsen unleashed a series of return winners, breaking Tsitsipas's serve and securing the match. The win sets Michelsen up for a second-round showdown against either Australian wildcard James McCabe or Spanish qualifier Martin Landaluce.

