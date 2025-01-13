Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Remarkable Comebacks: Day 2 at the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open saw thrilling matches with notable victories. Frances Tiafoe overcame Arthur Rinderknech in a five-set battle. Elina Svitolina and Ajla Tomljanovic advanced, while Alex Michelsen stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas. Coco Gauff and Diana Shnaider also progressed in their respective matches, showcasing intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The second day of the Australian Open was marked by intense matches and striking upsets, captivating tennis enthusiasts worldwide. Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, clinched a remarkable win against Arthur Rinderknech in a fiercely contested five-set showdown.

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina continued her strong performance with a straightforward victory over Sorana Cirstea. Meanwhile, the highlight of the day was Alex Michelsen's stunning upset over Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, catching many by surprise.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff advanced confidently, defeating Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Among the other winners were Ajla Tomljanovic and Diana Shnaider, showing the depth of talent on display at Melbourne Park.

