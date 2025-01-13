Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Aim to Break Jinx at India Open Super 750

The India Open Super 750 tournament sees a strong Indian contingent, with high hopes resting on the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Despite past struggles, the pair, along with other players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, seek to make a mark against top international competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement builds as the India Open Super 750 tournament promises thrilling badminton action, with a strong Indian contingent aiming for success on home turf. Leading the charge is the formidable men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who hope to improve upon their previous runner-up finish.

India's past performances in the tournament have been inconsistent, but players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are determined to change the narrative. Sindhu returns to the court after a hiatus, and the experienced Lakshya Sen hopes to replicate his 2022 success.

With a 21-strong squad, the Indian shuttlers face a steep challenge against a world-class field, including Olympic champions. However, the home advantage may serve as a morale booster, offering India a chance to shine in this coveted event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

