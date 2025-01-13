Left Menu

Grand Slam Highlights: Day Two at the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open showcased exciting matches with standout performances by players including Jessica Pegula, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek. Notable upsets included Alex Michelsen's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, indicating an unpredictable start to the tournament as players vie for the prestigious Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:55 IST
Grand Slam Highlights: Day Two at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open experienced an eventful day two, featuring impressive victories and surprising defeats. Seventh seed Jessica Pegula swiftly defeated Australian Maya Joint with a 6-3 6-0 score. Meanwhile, Harriet Dart advanced to the second round after a thrilling win over Jana Fett with scores 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(7).

In another highlight, Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic overcame Jelena Ostapenko, securing a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory, while Australian Jordan Thompson bested Dominik Koepfer to move into the second round. Notably, American Alex Michelsen scored a major upset by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, shaking up the competition early.

Elsewhere, defending champion Jannik Sinner commenced his title defense with a solid win against Nicolas Jarry, finishing the match in straight sets. Polish world number two Iga Swiatek also made headlines, advancing past Katerina Siniakova with a steady 6-3, 6-4 triumph. The day's play proceeded under clear skies and warm temperatures, a sharp contrast to the rain disruptions on day one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025