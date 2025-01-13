Grand Slam Highlights: Day Two at the Australian Open

The Australian Open experienced an eventful day two, featuring impressive victories and surprising defeats. Seventh seed Jessica Pegula swiftly defeated Australian Maya Joint with a 6-3 6-0 score. Meanwhile, Harriet Dart advanced to the second round after a thrilling win over Jana Fett with scores 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(7).

In another highlight, Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic overcame Jelena Ostapenko, securing a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory, while Australian Jordan Thompson bested Dominik Koepfer to move into the second round. Notably, American Alex Michelsen scored a major upset by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, shaking up the competition early.

Elsewhere, defending champion Jannik Sinner commenced his title defense with a solid win against Nicolas Jarry, finishing the match in straight sets. Polish world number two Iga Swiatek also made headlines, advancing past Katerina Siniakova with a steady 6-3, 6-4 triumph. The day's play proceeded under clear skies and warm temperatures, a sharp contrast to the rain disruptions on day one.

