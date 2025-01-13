Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Australian Open 2024: Day Three Thrillers

The Australian Open's first round continues with notable matches featuring Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Jasmine Paolini. Taylor Fritz tackles Jenson Brooksby in an all-American clash. Emerson Jones faces Elena Rybakina, aiming for a breakthrough. Exciting showdowns are scheduled as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis fans are in for a treat as the Australian Open's first round continues with a lineup of thrilling matches. Among those in action are prominent players like fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, local favorite Alex de Minaur, and Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Taylor Fritz is set to battle compatriot Jenson Brooksby in one of Tuesday's three all-American clashes.

The Melbourne Park courts are expected to draw large crowds, especially with four Australians competing. Wildcard entry Emerson Jones, at just 16 years old, is set to face a formidable opponent in former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The tournament promises thrilling action with its array of matches.

Highlighting the men's matches, fourth seed Taylor Fritz enters the competition with momentum from his United Cup victory. Meanwhile, Brooksby, returning from a doping suspension, has a chance to make a strong comeback. Both players are eager to excel on this prestigious stage.

