Prateek Waikar to Lead India in Historic Kho Kho World Cup Debut

Prateek Waikar, the accomplished captain of India's men's Kho Kho team, is poised to spearhead his side in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Scheduled to commence at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, Waikar's extensive Kho Kho journey spans over two decades, beginning at the tender age of eight.

Reflecting on the formidable honor of captaining the national team, Waikar described it as a 'dream come true,' underscoring the dedication that's propelled him over 24 years. 'Leading 125 crore people in Kho Kho is no small feat,' Waikar stated, as he shared the team's rigorous month-long preparatory regimen. Emerging from a pool of 60, the selected 15 players have a clear resolve to clinch victory. Waikar noted that Nepal and Bangladesh are expected to be formidable opponents.

The World Cup, endorsed by the Indian Olympic Association, will see 20 men's and 19 women's teams participating globally. India's men's team, placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, is set to open their campaign against Nepal. Meanwhile, the women's team will lock horns with South Korea, aiming for a strong tournament start.

