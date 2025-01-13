Left Menu

Sharjah Warriorz Clinch Thrilling Victory in ILT20 Opener

The Sharjah Warriorz secured a three-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants in their ILT20 Season 3 opener. Captain Tim Southee's three-wicket haul and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's unbeaten 83 were pivotal in the win. The match at Dubai International Stadium showcased aggressive performances in a high-stakes matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST
Tom Kohler-Cadmore. (Picture: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Warriorz marked a triumphant beginning to their International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 campaign with a thrilling three-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants in the opening clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The performance was headlined by skipper Tim Southee's three wickets and an undefeated 83 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, opening for the Warriorz, carried his bat through and sealed the win on the final ball, in what he described as an exhilarating start to the tournament. Expressing his relief and joy, he highlighted the team's clear and aggressive strategy as laid out by coach JP Duminy and the coaching staff, which grants them the freedom to take charge of the game.

Earning the Player of the Match honors, Kohler-Cadmore smashed six boundaries and four sixes. Captain Southee praised his leading batsman for a stunning display, emphasizing the importance of maintaining consistent wicket-taking pressure. Kohler-Cadmore, who enjoys playing in the UAE, described Dubai as a cricketing haven and expressed his desire to continue performing for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

