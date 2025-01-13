Abhinash Jamwal Shines: Upsets Shiva Thapa in National Boxing Semifinals

Abhinash Jamwal took the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship by storm, pulling off a stunning victory over the reigning Welterweight champion Shiva Thapa in a nail-biting semifinal, as confirmed by the Boxing Federation of India. Jamwal, representing Himachal Pradesh, has consistently outclassed formidable opponents, notably defeating 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar earlier in the competition.

The prestigious event, organized by the Boxing Federation of India alongside the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, is being held at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7 to 13, 2025. The finals will feature an illustrious assembly of guests, including BFI President Ajay Singh, Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association Chairman Neeraj Singh, Olympian Vijender Kumar, and Arjuna Awardee Sweety Boora.

The team from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) showcased their supremacy, securing spots in eight of the ten weight categories in the finals. Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach delivered a commanding victory against Haryana's Gorish Pujani in the Lightweight category, while Lakshya Chahar booked his final berth after defeating Mizoram's Malsawmtluanga in the Light Heavyweight division. SSCB's dominance continued with semifinal victories from Jadumani Singh Mandengbram, Hitesh, Deepak, Jugnoo, and Vishal in their respective weight divisions.

In the Super Heavyweight category, Uttarakhand's Narender bested SSCB's Gaurav Chauhan, setting the stage for a final face-off with Haryana's Anshul Gill, who edged past Raghav Sharma in another intense match. Around 300 boxers competed in this week-long event, with 20 advancing to the finals. The championship follows the World Boxing Technical and Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds per bout, under a ten-point scoring system, allowing each state unit to enter up to ten boxers.

(With inputs from agencies.)