Dramatic Upsets and Victories Mark Second Day at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's second day unfolded with a series of dramatic matches, as players vied for spots in the next rounds. Top contenders showcased their skills, but the day was marked by unexpected upsets as well.

Danielle Collins, seeded 10th, easily moved to the next round with a straight-sets victory. Novak Djokovic made a strong start towards his 25th Grand Slam title by overcoming a young challenger in four sets, while Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning Grand Slam champion, dominated the court to secure his win.

However, the day also brought surprises, with Victoria Azarenka and Stefanos Tsitsipas experiencing early exits. Bright skies replaced the rain from Day One, providing a perfect setting for the tournament's thrilling encounters and intense rivalries.

