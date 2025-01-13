Race to the Winds: SailGP Unleashes T-Foil Fury

SailGP crews are preparing to face high-speed challenges with the introduction of new 'T-foils' on their F50 catamarans this weekend in Auckland. Following a successful training session on Monday, these cutting-edge foils are designed to lift the hulls out of the water and reduce drag, replacing the traditional L-shaped ones used since 2019.

Flight controller Andy Maloney noted the challenging conditions during their initial utilization of the T-foils, remarking it was a 'baptism by fire' for all teams. SailGP pointed out that these foils could level the playing field, offering new teams, including Brazil and Italy, opportunities to catch up as both seasoned and novice crews adjust to these advancements.

Despite the novelty, teams recorded impressive speeds in trials, with Canada achieving a top speed of 101.98 kph. More than 25,000 spectators are expected to witness this groundbreaking event in Auckland, with expectations of potential record-breaking performances and thrilling racing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)