Soorma's Dominant Start: Triumph Over Tigers in Women's Hockey India League

Soorma Hockey Club surged ahead in their Women's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 opener with a decisive 4-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. A stellar performance by Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Captain Salima Tete, and Sonam secured Soorma's triumph. The match highlighted relentless attacking and strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:54 IST
Soorma Hockey Club players celebrating a goal. (Photo- HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive opening match of the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25, Soorma Hockey Club claimed a significant 4-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match, held on Monday, showcased Soorma's commanding play, aided by goals from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Captain Salima Tete, and Sonam, overcoming an early strike from Hannah Cotter for the Tigers.

Soorma Hockey Club began the match with authority, controlling possession and tempo early. Despite their dominance, the Tigers initially took the lead as Hannah Cotter scored in the 7th minute. Soorma's response was assertive but denied by the Tigers' defense, blocking a penalty corner in minute 11.

After fending off Tigers' attempts in the second quarter, Soorma intensified their efforts, yet saw a goal overturned due to a video referral. In the third quarter, Soorma unleashed a three-goal blitz, starting with Olivia Shannon's equalizer in the 38th minute. Additional goals by Englebert and Tete extended their lead before Sonam sealed the victory in the final quarter with a penalty strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

