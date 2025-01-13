Vaughan and Gilchrist Critique Shubman Gill's Inconsistent Batting Form

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist have voiced their concerns over Indian batsman Shubman Gill's inconsistent performance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Gill, who had a stellar Test debut, struggled in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring a mere 93 runs over five innings.

Vaughan openly criticized Gill's inability to achieve significant scores despite his elegant playing style. He rated Gill a 4 out of 10 for his performance, expressing frustration over Gill's frequent failures to convert promising starts into substantial innings.

Adding a lighter note, Gilchrist humorously credited Gill for his impeccable hair but concurred with Vaughan on the performance rating. Since his remarkable innings in Brisbane in 2021, Gill's performance in SENA countries has waned, highlighting a need for improvement in his away game.

(With inputs from agencies.)