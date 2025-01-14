Lobera Praises Odisha FC's Fighting Spirit Despite Setback Against Kerala Blasters

Sergio Lobera, head coach of Odisha FC, commended his team's fighting spirit following a narrow defeat to Kerala Blasters FC in a tightly contested Indian Super League match. Odisha initially led with an early goal by Jerry Mawihmingthanga, but Kerala Blasters countered with two goals in the second half.

Odisha's challenges deepened when Carlos Delgado received two yellow cards, reducing the team to ten men. Kerala capitalized on this advantage, securing a last-minute victory. Despite this, Lobera remarked on how the absence of key players impacted the match, alongside a challenging schedule.

Optimistic about the team's future, Lobera emphasized the need for wins in upcoming games to achieve playoff aspirations. He noted that too many draws have hindered their progress, but remains confident in the team's ability to finish in the top six.

(With inputs from agencies.)