Bopanna-Barrientos Exit Early at Australian Open

In a surprising outcome at the Australian Open, former world No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos were eliminated in the opening round of men's doubles. The duo faced a tough Spanish pair, Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, and were defeated in straight sets, 5-7, 6-7 (5), on Tuesday.

The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair initially showed potential but faltered at key moments, allowing the Spaniards to seize control in the one-hour, 54-minute match. Bopanna and Barrientos started strong, comfortably holding their serve in the early games. However, Martinez and Munar gradually gained the upper hand, demonstrating consistency from the baseline and strategic net play.

After a decisive break in the first set, the Spanish team appeared dominant with a 5-3 lead in the second set. Although Bopanna and Barrientos fought back to draw even at 5-5, they ultimately succumbed in the tie-break, where the Spaniards maintained their composure to reach a 7-5 victory. This match marked the end of Bopanna's attempt to replicate his historic 2024 Grand Slam win.

(With inputs from agencies.)