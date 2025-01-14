Bopanna-Barrientos Exit Early at Australian Open
Former world No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nicolas Barrientos were defeated in the first round of men's doubles at the Australian Open by Spanish players Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. Despite a promising start, they lost 5-7, 6-7, marking Bopanna's new partnership debut.
- Country:
- Australia
In a surprising outcome at the Australian Open, former world No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos were eliminated in the opening round of men's doubles. The duo faced a tough Spanish pair, Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, and were defeated in straight sets, 5-7, 6-7 (5), on Tuesday.
The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair initially showed potential but faltered at key moments, allowing the Spaniards to seize control in the one-hour, 54-minute match. Bopanna and Barrientos started strong, comfortably holding their serve in the early games. However, Martinez and Munar gradually gained the upper hand, demonstrating consistency from the baseline and strategic net play.
After a decisive break in the first set, the Spanish team appeared dominant with a 5-3 lead in the second set. Although Bopanna and Barrientos fought back to draw even at 5-5, they ultimately succumbed in the tie-break, where the Spaniards maintained their composure to reach a 7-5 victory. This match marked the end of Bopanna's attempt to replicate his historic 2024 Grand Slam win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Return at ASB Tennis Classic
Tennis Tides: Legends Swapped for New Generation's Rise
Gabriela Dabrowski's Inspiring Comeback: From Cancer Surgery to Tennis Triumph
Kazakhstan Upsets Germany, United States Soars in United Cup Tennis Thriller
Top Tennis Stars Withdraw from Australian Open Over Injuries