Left Menu

Bopanna-Barrientos Exit Early at Australian Open

Former world No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nicolas Barrientos were defeated in the first round of men's doubles at the Australian Open by Spanish players Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. Despite a promising start, they lost 5-7, 6-7, marking Bopanna's new partnership debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:35 IST
Bopanna-Barrientos Exit Early at Australian Open
Rohan Bopanna
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising outcome at the Australian Open, former world No 1 Rohan Bopanna and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos were eliminated in the opening round of men's doubles. The duo faced a tough Spanish pair, Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, and were defeated in straight sets, 5-7, 6-7 (5), on Tuesday.

The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair initially showed potential but faltered at key moments, allowing the Spaniards to seize control in the one-hour, 54-minute match. Bopanna and Barrientos started strong, comfortably holding their serve in the early games. However, Martinez and Munar gradually gained the upper hand, demonstrating consistency from the baseline and strategic net play.

After a decisive break in the first set, the Spanish team appeared dominant with a 5-3 lead in the second set. Although Bopanna and Barrientos fought back to draw even at 5-5, they ultimately succumbed in the tie-break, where the Spaniards maintained their composure to reach a 7-5 victory. This match marked the end of Bopanna's attempt to replicate his historic 2024 Grand Slam win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025