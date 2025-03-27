Tennis Star Danielle Collins Rescues Injured Dog Named Crash

Tennis star Danielle Collins, recently ousted from the Miami Open, turned her focus to a heartwarming rescue. Near the Hard Rock Stadium, Collins found an injured dog curled up on the road after being hit by a car. The quick-thinking athlete rushed the dog to the vet for emergency care, ultimately deciding to adopt him.

Collins shared a touching image on social media, introducing her new friend, Crash, whom she described as curious and affectionate. Following a challenging recovery that included five days of oxygen support, Crash is reportedly doing much better and is on the mend.

Despite her disappointing exit from the Miami round of 16, Collins expressed gratitude for the silver lining amid her ordeal, stating she was thankful to have stepped in to save Crash's life. With plans for Crash to attend school after recovery, Collins is eager to provide him a bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)