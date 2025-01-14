Rohit Sharma: Battling Adversity and Aiming for a Comeback

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing with the Mumbai team on Tuesday, preparing for the Ranji Trophy's return on January 23.

The 37-year-old had a rough outing with the bat during India's recent tour to Australia, accumulating just 31 runs over three Tests and withdrawing from the final Test due to poor form.

With his red-ball career on shaky ground, Sharma participated in a meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to review the team's performance.

The Mumbai team is set to play against Jammu and Kashmir, and this match is crucial for their knockout stage aspirations.

