Rohit Sharma: Battling Adversity and Aiming for a Comeback

Rohit Sharma, the embattled India captain, returned to practice with the Mumbai team ahead of the Ranji Trophy resumption. After a challenging tour in Australia where he scored only 31 runs in three Tests, Sharma's future as a red-ball cricketer seems uncertain. His performance in the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir could be pivotal.

Updated: 14-01-2025 12:28 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing with the Mumbai team on Tuesday, preparing for the Ranji Trophy's return on January 23.

The 37-year-old had a rough outing with the bat during India's recent tour to Australia, accumulating just 31 runs over three Tests and withdrawing from the final Test due to poor form.

With his red-ball career on shaky ground, Sharma participated in a meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to review the team's performance.

The Mumbai team is set to play against Jammu and Kashmir, and this match is crucial for their knockout stage aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

