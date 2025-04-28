Tragic Georgia Incident: Sheriff Deputy Killed in Motor Home Shooting
A motor home driver shot two Georgia deputies, killing one, after being pulled over near Augusta. The driver, James Montgomery, was found dead with pipe bombs and firearms. Deputy Brandon Sikes died, and Deputy Gavin White was critically injured. Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences and respect for law enforcement.
A tragic event unfolded when a Georgia deputy was killed and another severely wounded during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Augusta. The encounter with a motor home driver, who opened fire and was later found dead, left the law enforcement community in mourning.
The driver, identified as James Blake Montgomery, was initially cooperative but unexpectedly attacked using a fully automatic pistol. Despite the calamity, law enforcement responded swiftly, and Montgomery was later found dead in his vehicle, which contained numerous explosives and firearms.
The incident drew a response from Governor Brian Kemp, who offered condolences and underscored the risks faced by those in law enforcement. Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life, leaving behind his wife, while Deputy Gavin White remains in critical condition after being shot in the face.
