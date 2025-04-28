Left Menu

Tragic Georgia Incident: Sheriff Deputy Killed in Motor Home Shooting

A motor home driver shot two Georgia deputies, killing one, after being pulled over near Augusta. The driver, James Montgomery, was found dead with pipe bombs and firearms. Deputy Brandon Sikes died, and Deputy Gavin White was critically injured. Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences and respect for law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evans | Updated: 28-04-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 03:20 IST
Tragic Georgia Incident: Sheriff Deputy Killed in Motor Home Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic event unfolded when a Georgia deputy was killed and another severely wounded during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Augusta. The encounter with a motor home driver, who opened fire and was later found dead, left the law enforcement community in mourning.

The driver, identified as James Blake Montgomery, was initially cooperative but unexpectedly attacked using a fully automatic pistol. Despite the calamity, law enforcement responded swiftly, and Montgomery was later found dead in his vehicle, which contained numerous explosives and firearms.

The incident drew a response from Governor Brian Kemp, who offered condolences and underscored the risks faced by those in law enforcement. Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life, leaving behind his wife, while Deputy Gavin White remains in critical condition after being shot in the face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025