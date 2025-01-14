Tighter Controls: BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post-Australia Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to implement stricter disciplinary measures following India's disappointing tour of Australia, where the team lost the series 1-3. Discussions during a review meeting highlighted the need to limit the presence of players' families and tighten travel protocols.

The proposed measures suggest allowing spouses and family members on long tours only for two weeks, and even less for shorter tours. Additionally, players and staff might be mandated to travel exclusively on the team bus, addressing potential anti-corruption concerns.

These steps come amid scrutiny after an incident involving a coach's manager and a player's spouse, which raised red flags. The BCCI's new rules aim to enhance focus and integrity during international assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)