Tighter Controls: BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post-Australia Tour
In response to India's poor performance in Australia, the BCCI plans to enforce new rules, including restrictions on player families and travel protocols. These measures aim to maintain discipline and address concerns raised during the recent tour, although they are not yet officially implemented.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to implement stricter disciplinary measures following India's disappointing tour of Australia, where the team lost the series 1-3. Discussions during a review meeting highlighted the need to limit the presence of players' families and tighten travel protocols.
The proposed measures suggest allowing spouses and family members on long tours only for two weeks, and even less for shorter tours. Additionally, players and staff might be mandated to travel exclusively on the team bus, addressing potential anti-corruption concerns.
These steps come amid scrutiny after an incident involving a coach's manager and a player's spouse, which raised red flags. The BCCI's new rules aim to enhance focus and integrity during international assignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's ACB Steps Up Anti-Corruption Drive in 2024
Crackdown in Telangana: ACB Arrests 223 in Anti-Corruption Drive
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses AAP of Betraying Anti-Corruption Promise
South Korea's anti-corruption agency says it failed to detain impeached president Yoon after hourslong standoff at residence, reports AP.
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade Tightens Grip