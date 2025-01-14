Left Menu

Medvedev's Racket Fury: Overcomes Upset Threat at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev narrowly avoided an upset at the Australian Open against unranked Kasidit Samrej, smashing a camera out of frustration. Despite trailing in sets, Medvedev rallied to win in the first round, demonstrating improved form over previous years. Samrej's unexpected performance was a surprise considering his ranking.

Daniil Medvedev narrowly escaped a first-round upset at the Australian Open after defeating Kasidit Samrej in a five-set thriller at Rod Laver Arena. The intense match saw Medvedev smash a net camera in frustration during the third set, as he trailed Samrej, ranked 418th worldwide, before eventually triumphing.

The match marked a stark contrast from Medvedev's previous performances, who is seeded fifth and has a history of strong finishes at major tournaments. Despite dropping the second and third sets, Medvedev regrouped, clinching 12 of the final 15 games, showcasing resilience and improved energy that he credited to the new year.

Samrej, who was making his Grand Slam debut, managed to claim a set lead but ultimately fell short due to Medvedev's powerful serves and fewer unforced errors. This performance from Samrej was unexpected, as he aimed to become the lowest-ranked player to defeat a top-seeded competitor at a Grand Slam in over two decades.

