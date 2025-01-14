Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini: A Rising Star in Tennis Shines at the Australian Open

Jasmine Paolini advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a victory over Wei Sijia. The Italian, who had a remarkable 2024 season, aims for her first Grand Slam title. Her successes include finals at the French and Wimbledon, a WTA Finals berth, and Olympic gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:53 IST
Jasmine Paolini showcased her prowess at the Australian Open, cruising into the second round with a 6-0, 6-4 win against Chinese qualifier Wei Sijia. The Italian tennis star is eyeing her first Grand Slam title after an impressive 2024 season that saw her reach the finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

In addition to her singles achievements, Paolini secured the women's doubles gold at the Paris Olympics with partner Sara Errani and helped Italy clinch their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title. Her success has fueled excitement among Italian tennis fans, who have witnessed a surge in the sport's popularity alongside Jannik Sinner's achievements on the men's circuit.

Despite facing a challenging draw, with potential matchups against top players like Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek, Paolini remains optimistic about her chances. She will face Renata Zarazua next, as the Italian contingent in Melbourne cheers on their rising star.

(With inputs from agencies.)

