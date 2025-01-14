Ratchanok Intanon: The Artistry of a Badminton Icon's Second Wind

In the world of badminton, Ratchanok Intanon remains a formidable figure, determined to keep her competitive edge despite the passage of time. The Thai shuttler sees her talent as a 'god's gift,' which she continues to nurture diligently in pursuit of an Asian Games medal and a place among the top 8 in the global rankings.

At 29, Intanon is among the golden generation of players, alongside PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, and Tai Tzu Ying, all seeking a second wind in their twilight years. Intanon has faced challenges, including a difficult period following the Paris Olympics, but resilience is her hallmark. A semifinals appearance at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 marked her return to form.

"I don't want to retire because of injury," Intanon asserts, focused on staying fit and positive. Her recent feats highlight her potential for a striking comeback, setting sights firmly on the Asian Games and possibly another Olympic bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)