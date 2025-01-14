Left Menu

Ratchanok Intanon: The Artistry of a Badminton Icon's Second Wind

Ratchanok Intanon, a renowned Thai badminton player, views her skills as a 'god's gift' and aims to stay competitive despite aging. Focusing on fitness, she eyes relaunching her career with an Asian Games medal and a top-8 world ranking spot. Intanon's recent performances hint at a promising resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:32 IST
Ratchanok Intanon: The Artistry of a Badminton Icon's Second Wind
  • Country:
  • India

In the world of badminton, Ratchanok Intanon remains a formidable figure, determined to keep her competitive edge despite the passage of time. The Thai shuttler sees her talent as a 'god's gift,' which she continues to nurture diligently in pursuit of an Asian Games medal and a place among the top 8 in the global rankings.

At 29, Intanon is among the golden generation of players, alongside PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, and Tai Tzu Ying, all seeking a second wind in their twilight years. Intanon has faced challenges, including a difficult period following the Paris Olympics, but resilience is her hallmark. A semifinals appearance at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 marked her return to form.

"I don't want to retire because of injury," Intanon asserts, focused on staying fit and positive. Her recent feats highlight her potential for a striking comeback, setting sights firmly on the Asian Games and possibly another Olympic bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025