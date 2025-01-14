Dramatic Upsets and Triumphant Combacks at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's third day delivered a spectacular series of matches that left fans captivated. Highlighting the day's events was Gael Monfils' thrilling five-set victory against compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The French veteran showcased resilience and skill, overcoming a challenging match that lasted almost four hours.

Amidst the roller-coaster scenarios, Daniil Medvedev provided plenty of drama. After a mid-match breakdown, the three-time runner-up regained his focus to oust Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej in a five-set clash, showcasing why he's a fan favorite at Melbourne Park.

Notable exits included Maria Sakkari, who was ousted by Colombian Camila Osorio. Meanwhile, former finalist Elena Rybakina had a straightforward progression, dismissing 16-year-old wildcard Emerson Jones in convincing fashion. The tournament continues with high hopes and intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)