Lorenzo Musetti's New Look: A Haircut and a Hard-Fought Victory

Lorenzo Musetti, the 16th seed at the Australian Open, showcased a fresh hairstyle that marked the end of his signature long locks. The Italian tennis star arrived at the tournament with noticeably shorter hair and emerged victorious in a tough battle against compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Musetti's previous man bun, often seen under his white backward cap at Wimbledon and during Italy's Davis Cup triumph, was nowhere in sight. The 22-year-old, harking back to a time when his hair was cropped this short at age 15, expressed optimism about his new look bringing him luck this season.

Despite not playing his optimal game, Musetti managed to edge out Arnaldi in what he described as a very tight match. He highlighted the importance of such challenging games in fostering growth and maturity, as he advanced past the second round at the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

