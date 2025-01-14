Left Menu

Kimpembe's Return: A Boost for PSG in Coupe de France

Presnel Kimpembe is set to make his comeback for Paris St Germain after nearly two years in their Coupe de France match against FC Espaly. Manager Luis Enrique is optimistic about Kimpembe's readiness following his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury sustained in early 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:14 IST
Kimpembe's Return: A Boost for PSG in Coupe de France

Paris St Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is poised for a long-awaited return to action, potentially taking the field in the Coupe de France against FC Espaly. This would mark his first appearance after nearly two years on the sidelines, following an Achilles tendon rupture in February 2023. Kimpembe recently rejoined team training, offering hope for his participation.

Manager Luis Enrique expressed confidence in Kimpembe's readiness during a pre-match press conference. "Tomorrow is an ideal match for us to see certain players," Enrique stated. Despite keeping lineup details under wraps, Enrique confirmed that the final squad list would be shared prior to the game to ensure players are informed first. The focus is on integrating Kimpembe carefully as PSG continues its tight schedule.

PSG, currently leading Ligue 1, faces challenges in progressing through the Champions League. As they prepare for critical matches, including an upcoming clash against Manchester City, squad rotation will be crucial. "Now we have the Champions League games coming up, we want to be in the best possible condition," Enrique declared. The forthcoming cup fixture at Clermont-Auvergne's stadium will serve as a testing ground for PSG's resilience and depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025