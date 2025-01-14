Kimpembe's Return: A Boost for PSG in Coupe de France

Paris St Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is poised for a long-awaited return to action, potentially taking the field in the Coupe de France against FC Espaly. This would mark his first appearance after nearly two years on the sidelines, following an Achilles tendon rupture in February 2023. Kimpembe recently rejoined team training, offering hope for his participation.

Manager Luis Enrique expressed confidence in Kimpembe's readiness during a pre-match press conference. "Tomorrow is an ideal match for us to see certain players," Enrique stated. Despite keeping lineup details under wraps, Enrique confirmed that the final squad list would be shared prior to the game to ensure players are informed first. The focus is on integrating Kimpembe carefully as PSG continues its tight schedule.

PSG, currently leading Ligue 1, faces challenges in progressing through the Champions League. As they prepare for critical matches, including an upcoming clash against Manchester City, squad rotation will be crucial. "Now we have the Champions League games coming up, we want to be in the best possible condition," Enrique declared. The forthcoming cup fixture at Clermont-Auvergne's stadium will serve as a testing ground for PSG's resilience and depth.

