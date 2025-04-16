PSG's New Dawn: Luis Enrique's Squad Eyes Champions League Glory

Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, praised his team as the "best squad in the world" following their progression to the Champions League semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Under Enrique's guidance, PSG shifted from relying on superstars like Messi and Neymar to embracing emerging talents, a strategy proving successful.

Though they secured the French league title, PSG narrowly advanced past Aston Villa with a 5-4 aggregate win in the Champions League, thanks largely to key saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

(With inputs from agencies.)