PSG's New Dawn: Luis Enrique's Squad Eyes Champions League Glory
PSG's coach Luis Enrique hails his young, talented squad as the best after reaching the Champions League semifinals. The team replaces stars like Messi with rising talents. Despite a close call against Aston Villa, they aim for the title, with standout performances from players like Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, praised his team as the "best squad in the world" following their progression to the Champions League semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Under Enrique's guidance, PSG shifted from relying on superstars like Messi and Neymar to embracing emerging talents, a strategy proving successful.
Though they secured the French league title, PSG narrowly advanced past Aston Villa with a 5-4 aggregate win in the Champions League, thanks largely to key saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement