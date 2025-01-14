Mullan's Single Strike Leads Tigers to Triumph

Kathryn Mullan scored the decisive goal as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged out the Delhi SG Pipers 1-0 in the Women's Hero Hockey India League.

The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the match despite the Pipers' attempts at equalizing, with goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon making crucial saves.

The match saw several penalty corners, but the Tigers' defense held strong, ensuring their victory was cemented by Mullan's key moment of brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)