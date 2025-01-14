Left Menu

Mullan's Single Strike Leads Tigers to Triumph

Kathryn Mullan's sole goal led the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hero Hockey India League. Despite multiple opportunities, Pipers couldn't break through the Tigers' defense, with impressive saves by Grace O'Hanlon securing their narrow win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:08 IST
Mullan's Single Strike Leads Tigers to Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kathryn Mullan scored the decisive goal as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged out the Delhi SG Pipers 1-0 in the Women's Hero Hockey India League.

The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the match despite the Pipers' attempts at equalizing, with goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon making crucial saves.

The match saw several penalty corners, but the Tigers' defense held strong, ensuring their victory was cemented by Mullan's key moment of brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025