Mullan's Single Strike Leads Tigers to Triumph
Kathryn Mullan's sole goal led the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hero Hockey India League. Despite multiple opportunities, Pipers couldn't break through the Tigers' defense, with impressive saves by Grace O'Hanlon securing their narrow win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Kathryn Mullan scored the decisive goal as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged out the Delhi SG Pipers 1-0 in the Women's Hero Hockey India League.
The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the match despite the Pipers' attempts at equalizing, with goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon making crucial saves.
The match saw several penalty corners, but the Tigers' defense held strong, ensuring their victory was cemented by Mullan's key moment of brilliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Savita Punia's Olympic Dreams and the Game-Changing Women's Hockey India League
Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener
Soorma's Dominant Start: Triumph Over Tigers in Women's Hockey India League
Soorma's Spectacular Win: A Dominant Start in Women's Hockey India League
Kalpana Soren Champions Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi