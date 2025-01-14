Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: Southampton FC's Boardroom Changes Amid Relegation Struggles

Southampton FC chairman Henrik Kraft has stepped down, replaced by Dragan Solak, who promises managerial changes amid a challenging season. Southampton, struggling with a 16-loss record, is facing relegation after firing manager Russell Martin. Solak urges fans to support the club as they work on improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:22 IST
  • United Kingdom

Southampton Football Club's chairman, Henrik Kraft, has stepped down, paving the way for Dragan Solak, the majority shareholder, to assume the role.

Solak anticipates more changes, expressing dissatisfaction with the current season's football results, which find Southampton at the bottom of the Premier League.

After parting ways with manager Russell Martin following a dismal loss to Tottenham, Solak emphasizes strengthening the football management team and asks fans for continued support despite the challenges.

