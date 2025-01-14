Triumphant Domination: India Shines in Kho Kho World Cup Opener
The Indian women's team showcased remarkable prowess with a commanding 175-18 win against South Korea in the Kho Kho World Cup opener. Demonstrating impressive 'Dream Runs' and strategic defense, the team maintained dominance throughout the match, culminating in a series of 'ALL OUT' victories.
The Indian women's team showcased an astounding performance, defeating South Korea 175-18 in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup on Tuesday.
Displaying sheer dominance, the host team captivated with remarkable 'Dream Runs' and strategic defense, leaving South Korea to grapple at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
Led by players Chaithra B, Meeru, and captain Priyanka Ingle, India began with consecutive 'Dream Runs'. Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka, and Reshma Rathod spearheaded a strategic attack that led India to secure multiple 'ALL OUT' victories, amplifying their score substantially.
