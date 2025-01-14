Left Menu

Triumphant Domination: India Shines in Kho Kho World Cup Opener

The Indian women's team showcased remarkable prowess with a commanding 175-18 win against South Korea in the Kho Kho World Cup opener. Demonstrating impressive 'Dream Runs' and strategic defense, the team maintained dominance throughout the match, culminating in a series of 'ALL OUT' victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:53 IST
Triumphant Domination: India Shines in Kho Kho World Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's team showcased an astounding performance, defeating South Korea 175-18 in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup on Tuesday.

Displaying sheer dominance, the host team captivated with remarkable 'Dream Runs' and strategic defense, leaving South Korea to grapple at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Led by players Chaithra B, Meeru, and captain Priyanka Ingle, India began with consecutive 'Dream Runs'. Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka, and Reshma Rathod spearheaded a strategic attack that led India to secure multiple 'ALL OUT' victories, amplifying their score substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025