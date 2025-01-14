India Triumphs Over Brazil in Thrilling Kho Kho World Cup Clash

In a thrilling showcase of strategic brilliance, Team India emerged victorious with a 64-34 win over Brazil on Tuesday night at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The contest, which captivated a packed Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, highlighted impressive skills from both teams, with India eventually demonstrating their dominance in a climactic finish to Day 2 of the tournament, according to an official release from the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Brazil launched the match with a strong offensive strategy, securing 16 points early on. However, Team India countered effectively. During a crucial Dream Run, they earned two points, keeping Brazil on edge and setting a firm foundation for Turn 2. It was in this phase that the Men in Blue significantly increased the tempo, led by standout performers Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar, and Aditya Ganpule, who propelled India to an impressive 36 points at the conclusion of Turn 2. Just when it seemed India was set to dominate, Brazil retaliated fiercely in Turn 3.

In Turn 3, Brazil applied immense pressure, spearheaded by Mauro Pinto, Joel Rodrigues, and the formidable Matheus Costa, who notched six touchpoints. Their persistent efforts brought them within striking distance, as they amassed 34 points in reply to India's 38, setting the stage for a nail-biting final seven minutes. As expected, India responded with vigor in Turn 4, with Aditya Ganpule and captain Pratik Waikar at the forefront. Rokeson Singh contributed with four points through strategic Sky Dives, and Mehul added two touchpoints, ultimately securing a commanding win to conclude Day 2 of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)