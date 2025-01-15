Tiger Woods Shines in Unique TGL Indoor Golf Spectacle

Tiger Woods made a grand entrance at the TGL debut on Tuesday night, needing no introduction as the crowd at SoFi Center erupted upon his arrival to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

Woods, along with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa from Jupiter Links Golf Club, faced off against the Los Angeles Golf Club, consisting of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala. Despite the lopsided score of Los Angeles 12, Jupiter 1, Woods was all smiles during the 15-hole made-for-TV match.

The format, which included alternate shot triples play and singles, was a test of skill but also offered entertainment, with Woods' light-hearted interactions and Serena Williams cheering from the sidelines, adding to the spectacle of this novel golfing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)