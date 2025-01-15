Left Menu

Tiger Woods Shines in Unique TGL Indoor Golf Spectacle

Tiger Woods made his anticipated debut in the TGL indoor golf league, joining fellow golfers in a unique televised event held at SoFi Center. Despite a decisive loss, Woods enjoyed the experience and highlighted the innovative format, mixing entertainment with cutting-edge technology and a team-based approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:33 IST
Tiger Woods Shines in Unique TGL Indoor Golf Spectacle
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods made a grand entrance at the TGL debut on Tuesday night, needing no introduction as the crowd at SoFi Center erupted upon his arrival to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

Woods, along with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa from Jupiter Links Golf Club, faced off against the Los Angeles Golf Club, consisting of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala. Despite the lopsided score of Los Angeles 12, Jupiter 1, Woods was all smiles during the 15-hole made-for-TV match.

The format, which included alternate shot triples play and singles, was a test of skill but also offered entertainment, with Woods' light-hearted interactions and Serena Williams cheering from the sidelines, adding to the spectacle of this novel golfing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025