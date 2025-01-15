Tiger Woods Navigates Wildfire Impact on PGA Tour Event

Tiger Woods expressed uncertainty over how the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles might affect the Genesis Invitational, a key PGA Tour event he is set to host in February. This event, scheduled at Riviera Country Club, boasts a $20 million purse but its future remains uncertain amid the destruction caused by the fires.

Woods, who recently debuted in the TGL, emphasized the immediacy of safety and recovery efforts over tournament logistics. He noted the personal impact of the fires, acknowledging acquaintances who have lost everything, and highlighted scheduled meetings aimed at discovering how best to contribute to relief efforts.

Accompanying Woods, golfer Max Homa echoed a sentiment of prioritizing safety over the tournament. He pointed out the current challenges in Southern California, indicating that the plight of fire victims should take precedence over sports events during this period of distress.

